Highway 3 west of Keremeos open again after vehicle left road and entered river

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

Police have confirmed the highway had reduced lanes "due to ongoing recovery efforts for a vehicle that left the roadway and ended up in the river."

A full update is expected Tuesday.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Castanet has received confirmation the highway has reopened.

Castanet is awaiting information from police as to the nature of the vehicle incident that caused the shutdown.

ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.

Highway 3 is closed eastbound due to a vehicle incident 12 kilometres west of Keremeos.

DriveBC reports a vehicle recovery is underway.

They report the road closure is temporary.

More to come