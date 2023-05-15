Highway 3 west of Keremeos open again after vehicle left road and entered river

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth
UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.
Police have confirmed the highway had reduced lanes "due to ongoing recovery efforts for a vehicle that left the roadway and ended up in the river."
A full update is expected Tuesday.
UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.
Castanet has received confirmation the highway has reopened.
Castanet is awaiting information from police as to the nature of the vehicle incident that caused the shutdown.
ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.
Highway 3 is closed eastbound due to a vehicle incident 12 kilometres west of Keremeos.
DriveBC reports a vehicle recovery is underway.
They report the road closure is temporary.
Photo: Google Maps