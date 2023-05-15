Removal of iconic Summerland pier underway

Photo: District of Summerland

Work has begun Monday on the removal of Summerland's iconic pier at Rotary Beach.

The District of Summerland received approvals from the provincial government to start the removal of the deck by district crews and an environmental monitor.

In December 2022, a conditional assessment report determined the pier was unsafe and needed to be removed. Due to the accelerated deterioration of the pier, it was recommended to be closed to the public.

Following the deck removal, pilings will be removed by a contractor in the early summer once the lake temperature warms up enough to accommodate mussel relocation.

Residents and visitors are asked to keep well away from the pier while it is an active construction zone.

Planning by local groups is already underway to rebuild the pier, with the Rotary Club expressing interest in teaming up with the district to get it done.

The district was granted $4.53M from the province's "Growing Communities" fund at the start of March, and CAO Graham Statt said at that time that some of that money will be designated for a basic rebuild of the pier.