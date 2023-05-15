Plenty to do in Penticton this upcoming long weekend

Photo: Travel Penticton

There’s no shortage of fun family-friendly activities this upcoming May long weekend in the South Okanagan.

One of Penticton’s most popular landmarks will be hosting a Market and BBQ on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., that event coordinator Andraia Fordyce describes as “a yard sale and farmer’s market.”

“The Market and BBQ is a combination of a yard sale, allowing the community to find treasures at each other's tables, along with a beach side BBQ to enjoy our glorious lake,” she said.

Anticipating “a few hundred people,” Fordyce said the market is the first of its kind for the SS Sicamous (but not the first event to be hosted there), that is focused on bringing the community back together “now that the world is opening up again.”

“This event is so much fun as it is outside in the beautiful park and by the beach, loads of food from the BBQ and Creperie, and community focused at Penticton's S.S. Sicamous,” said Fordyce.

Not all 25 vendor spaces have been filled, so Fordyce encourages those interested in selling goods to email [email protected] to reserve a table.

“Builders, this is a great market for you!” She said, adding there will be “Creperie Ooolala [on site], and a table dedicated to tools and construction supplies from the S.S. Sicamous.”

Head a little further east down Lakeshore Drive and you’ll find the Downtown Community Market, hosted by the Downtown Penticton BIA, back in full swing in the 200-block of Main Street and through Front Street and Backstreet Boulevard.

“The Downtown Community Market has been a beloved event since its inception. It has consistently attracted a strong community following and has become a symbol of vibrancy in the downtown area,” said Amber Belcourt, the DPBIA’s head of operations and communications.

“It thrives on the strong sense of community spirit that permeates the event … [and] brings people together, fostering connections and creating a lively atmosphere … [while showcasing] a wide array of local entrepreneurs and businesses, giving them a platform to showcase their products and services to a large audience.”

The thousands of people - both locals and tourists alike - expected to pass through the market this year will enjoy live music from local favourites, as well as an “exciting lineup of vendors.”

“Many familiar faces will be returning, offering their popular products and services,” said Belcourt. “There will be numerous new vendors joining the market, bringing fresh and unique offerings to explore. It’s an excellent opportunity for visitors to discover new favourites and support local businesses.”

New this year for the market is a game zone that will be hosted at the end of Front Street.

“There will be a comfortable lounge area, sponsored by Guerard’s Furniture, where visitors can relax while children enjoy activities like chalk art, bean bag toss, connect four, and more!” Belcourt said.

“Amuzing Fun Rentals will actively partake in the festivities throughout the season, offering a diverse range of games that will cater to everyone’s enjoyment.”

The market runs every Saturday for 16 weeks beginning May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will be a grand opening on May 20, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:15 a.m. and live music from rock band Feet First from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The Downtown Community Market has truly evolved into a cherished event that celebrates the local community and promotes economic growth,” said Belcourt. “Its continued success is a testament to the strong support from the community and the dedication of the organizers in creating a vibrant and enjoyable experience for all.”

And beginning May 20, the Makers Market hosted at Three Sisters Winery will be taking place throughout the summer.

Running the entirety of the long weekend is the second annual Penticton Bike Festival, a four-day event celebrating all things cycling and mountain biking.

Penticton and Area Cycling Association executive director Kevin Dyck said approximately 200 participants are expected throughout the weekend, spread out through various events held over the four-day weekend.

“Our biggest hope for the festival is that it congeals our cycling community,” he said. “Penticton, even if it's not recognized yet, is a cycling mecca. The road riding is world class, the mountain biking is on par with any B.C. destination, the recreational riding with the KVR and gravel riding with so much FSR access is incredible, and with the city embracing urban cycling transit, we really have a winning combination.”

Key events of the festival include a Show and Shine on May 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the section of Westminster Avenue between Cannery Brewing and Highway 97 Brewing blocked off for bike enthusiasts to show off their best whip with a variety of awards given out in various categories.

On May 20, a family-friendly road group ride will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with local riding leaders hosting the tour. Those interested are encouraged to register online.

An Enduro race on the Three Blind Mice trail, with base camp at Origin Winery on Riddle Road will be held on May 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., (with registration required), and a movie screening of Airplane Mode, courtesy of of Oneup Components, at Slackwater Brewing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

And on its final day, May 22, there will be a Pump Track Jam held at the Poplar Grove Pump Track at 10 a.m., and from 10 a.m. onwards the Freedom Shuttle Van will be providing shuttle rides up to Three Blind Mice.

“Riding bikes is just fun,” Dyck said. “Cycling is the perfect mode of transportation for Western culture to learn to slow down and enjoy, to wave and say ‘hi’ to your neighbours, to hold the door for the person behind you. It's also better for the environment than burning fossil fuels, and does incredible things for your mental and physical health.”

While there will be no how-to events this year at the festival, people are encouraged to keep an eye on the PACA’s website for instruction events for a variety of ages held throughout the year.

For more information, visit bikepenticton.com

And at the Penticton Speedway, the Young Guns Memorial will be running on May 20 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

This year’s event will feature the Canadian Supertrucks, as well as the Dwarfs, Hornets, Street Stocks, Supertrucks and Hit-to-Pass.