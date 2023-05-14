214534
Penticton  

Photos: Malicious Monster Truck tour wows crowd at Penticton Speedway

Monster trucks wow crowds

Fans were ready for the Malicious Monster Truck tour at the Penticton Speedway to roar to life this weekend.

The track was taken over by giant trucks, featuring Identity Theft, Rockstar, and Megasauraus, a fire-breathing transforming robotic dinosaur.

Fans could also take part in a ride in a monster truck.

Local photographer Mike Biden got up close to provide an inside look at the show on Saturday.

