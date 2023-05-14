Summerland rescue helping dog hit by a semi truck after former owner never brings him in for care

Casey Richardson

An injured dog that was left unclaimed after being found by Penticton Animal Care and Control is now in the hands of the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland to finally get the care he needs.

Tuka is five and a half years old and is described by Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams as a "true diamond in the rough."

"Tuka's most notable feature is of course the large dent on the side of his head. We tell him that this just makes him more distinguished," she added.

"We were able to find out how he came about his new unique features. Tuka was unfortunately hit by a transport truck around the age of four. He suffered noticeable head trauma and a break in his jaw causing the misalignment that will require surgery to fix."

Dunstan-Adams said with no veterinary care provided by the owner after the accident, they were surprised to see that Tuka survived this devastating injury.

"Critteraid luckily has some amazing veterinarians that work with us and we have started Tuka on his way to a happy pain-free life."

While Tuka has a little way to go, the rescue is looking for that special someone to take him into their heart and home.

"He is amazing with other dogs. This boy is a perfect dog park dog candidate. He is gentle with all sizes and ages," Dunstan-Adams said.

He will need to go to a home that is kid-free and has a fully fenced-in yard.

"He's a bit of a talker when no one is giving him all the loving, but he is an absolute sweetheart."

Tuka is already fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

"We found out that Tuka can be a bit sensitive towards people, but so far with lots of love, some patience and a couple of softer cookies, he's falling in love with everyone he meets," Dunstan-Adams added.

"He will also need a home that understands his exercise and personal needs. Tuka will need a spot on the couch, your bed and the car, preferably beside you, if you can call shotgun faster than anybody else."

Critteraid also needs donations to help with Tuka's medical bills, as sadly he is not the only dog with them now needing extensive veterinary care at this time.

"If you think that your home would be a right fit for this boy and you're willing to take him on dance and all please fill out an adoption application."

Those interested in finding out more about can head to Critteraid's website.