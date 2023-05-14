Summerland council to decide whether to delay Recreation Centre referendum

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo

Work to replace the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre could be pushed further back if council on Monday decides it's best to delay the referendum until after the results of the Green and Inclusive Buildings (GICB) grant is awarded.

Over the past few years, the district has been actively discussing the aging aquatic centre within council chambers as it approaches the end of its usable lifespan.

A public engagement process conducted in late 2021 revealed strong public support for the construction of a brand new centre, rather than investing in upgrading the existing one.

Council received the latest cost estimate in December 2022, indicating approximately $49 million would be required to replace the aquatic centre. In contrast, the previous year's estimate was around $38 million, which encompassed either rebuilding at the current location on Kelly Avenue, or relocating to Jubilee Road. Eventually, the decision was made to move to Jubilee Road.

The notable increase in project cost since November 2021 can be attributed to several factors, including heightened pricing of supplies, overall increases in building envelope costs, and expenses related to concrete formwork. The estimated construction costs have risen by approximately 28 percent.

In staff's report to council, it is stated the referendum is likely to take place in Q4 of 2023 to secure borrowing for the recreation centre project.

But since the district is currently awaiting a decision on the GICB grant for $25 million, there is the question of pushing the vote.

Staff reported the additional costs to build to a net-zero standard are estimated to be $8.5 million.

"A net-zero building has the financial effect of raising the upfront capital costs of the building while reducing the long-term operating costs. The GICB grant serves to reduce or eliminate these additional upfront capital costs," the report reads.

There are several possibilities with the outcomes of receiving a grant award, including:

The full request may be granted in the amount of $25 million, which would cover the net zero costs while also reducing the core capital costs.

A partial award could be granted (e.g. $12 million) still covering the net zero costs, but reducing the core capital costs to a lesser extent.

A partial award could be granted at an amount equal or less than the required costs to build to a net zero standard (e.g. $8.5 million or less).

Options laid out in the report for how to proceed with the next step in the Recreation Centre project timeline, to provide direction on whether to proceed with a referendum, a targeted timeline and to confirm the amount of borrowing are below.

Photo: Summerland Council Agenda

Council will require the approval of the electors to borrow the funds needed for the construction of this project, since they previously directed for a referendum (“assent voting”) to be conducted to obtain this approval.

The following tables show the estimated debt repayment schedules based on the options presented previously, as well as the estimated financial impact on the average 2023 property assessed at $899,173. The interest rate in each calculation has been estimated.

Photo: Summerland Council Agenda

Photo: Summerland Council Agenda

Photo: Summerland Council Agenda

Council will be reviewing the proposed referendum plan including borrowing bylaws, funding options and timelines on Monday.