The Penticton and Area Cycling Association hosting Bike Festival over the long weekend

Photo: PACA

Grab your bike and get those wheels on the ground for Penticton Bike Fest with the Penticton and Area Cycling Association.

May Long Weekend will feature a Show and Shine, Family Social Ride, annual Bike Fest Enduro and finish with a party at the Poplar Grove Pump Track.

Events kick off on Friday night at Cannery Brewing and Hwy 97 with the Show and Shine. Attendees are invited to show off all bikes, including the "old, new, rare, functional or flashy."

The event runs between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a live DJ, music, beer and bikes.

On Saturday, PACA will be leading a family ride for all ages and abilities to pedal down the bike lane to the Farmers Market.

The trip will start at the Penticton Library at 10 a.m. and head down to Lakeshore, finishing off at the Farmers Market.

For all the road riders out there, PACA’s Paceliners Ride Leaders will host a No Drop Group Ride with a short and longer distance option.

Then on Sunday, come by for the Shaking Off The Dust Enduro, inviting bike crews to sign up for a fun-filled day.

Registration and timing chip pick-up will be at 8 a.m. at Origin Wines. The event will also be finishing at Origin Wines with an Après.

On Sunday night, people can join for the One Up’s ‘Airplane Mode’ movie showing at Slackwater Brewing.

Tickets include the showing, a beer, and a chance at some door prizes including a swagman bike rack.

The festival will conclude on Monday at the Poplar Grove Pump Track, with a live DJ, shuttles, Pumptrack showoffs, and fun for the whole family. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Head to PACA's website here for more information, tickets, and sign up for the event.