Penticton, Alberni Mayors make friendly wager over BCHL finals

Photo: Garrett James Photography Mayors of Penticton and Port Alberni have made a bet ahead of BCHL Finals

The mayors of the two teams facing off in the BCHL finals have made a friendly wager for the contest.

The City of Penticton shared that Penticton’s Julius Bloomfield and Port Alberni’s Sharie Minions have agreed to a bet that would see the losing mayor wear the opposing team’s jersey at an upcoming council meeting.

This bet was also made between Penticton and the Salmon Arm City Council team during the Southern Interior Local Government (SILGA) Convention in Vernon.

The two councils agreed that during the Interior Conference Finals to have a friendly wager on the BCHL Interior final results, with the losing team's Mayor having to wear the winner's jersey at the first Council meeting after the series.

Bloomfield and Penticton council won the bet last week when the Vees’ won in game five against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison is expected to wear a Penticton jersey at an upcoming council meeting.

Last year, a wager was made when the Nanaimo Clippers were due to face the Penticton Vees for the Fred Page Cup in May.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog honoured a bet made between him and Penticton's then-Mayor John Vassilaki, sporting a Penticton Vees jersey to the island city's council meeting.

It was agreed that the losing mayor would wear the winner’s jersey during an upcoming regularly scheduled council meeting and donate $100 to the winner’s charity of choice, and the losing town would either send a plate of Nanaimo bars or, in Penticton's case, a bottle of wine.

The Vees were victorious, and Mayor Krog travelled in person to Penticton with a plate of Nanaimo bars last June to pick up his Vees jersey.

Penticton took the first game of the series against Port Alberni on Friday night and will be back at the SOEC Saturday night. fans are invited to join up to celebrate the Vees ahead of the game at the SOEC at 5 p.m. for a Plaza Party, featuring family fun stations and three food trucks.