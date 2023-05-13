SOWINS' Walk to End Abuse needs more supporters to help reach fundraising goal

Photo: SOWINS

One of the largest fundraisers of the year for the South Okanagan Women in Need Society is getting closer and the group needs more people to sign up and help make an impact.

SOWINS Walk to End Abuse is key in supporting their ongoing work helping women and children rebuild their lives after escaping abuse. This year the organization is hoping to raise $50,000.

Fundraising will go towards the four key programs at the society, including the Emergency Shelter Transition House, the Peace Program, the Sexual Assault Response Program, and community-based victim services.

SOWINS said there have been over 7500 bed stays in their transition house last year. The house helps thousands of women and children each year fleeing the violent hands and words of their partner. There has been a 20 per cent increase in referrals to their hours.

In the peace program, SOWINS works with young victims of violence and abuse.

"This free intervention and counselling program is for children and youth aged 5-18 who have experienced emotional, mental and/or physical abuse. It is also offered to the non-offending parent/caregiver."

Alongside this is the Sexual Assault Response Program, which provides specialized support to adult, youth, and childhood victims/survivors that have experienced sexual assault and/or sexual abuse.

The need continues to outpace the resources deployed, with SOWINS not being able to provide shelter to over a thousand women and children.

Donations are needed to help continue to try to grow the work the organization does for those in the community.

SOWINS Walk to End Abuse will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 at Rotary Park in Penticton where participants can enjoy a hot coffee and muffin, or donut generously donated by Tim Horton’s.

Vendors and sponsors will be in attendance to connect with the participants and the SOWINS team.

SOWINS asks participants to share their “What’s your Why” for walking and get a delicious cookie generously donated by Honey Toast.

You can now sign up to participate in this year's walk, challenge your friends, family and coworkers to participate as well or donate directly through this link.

Find out more about the work SOWINS does in the community here.