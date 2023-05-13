Penticton council to review report calling for increased short-term rental enforcement

Photo: Contributed

Penticton City Council will be asked to review a proposal aimed at strengthening the enforcement of short-term rental licensing regulations and imposing higher fines for non-compliance next week.

According to Blake Laven, the Director of Development Services for the City of Penticton, the "Short-term Rental Benefits and Impacts Study" reveals the complex challenges faced by communities in addressing this issue.

Laven said in a news release that there is broad support across all sectors for enhanced enforcement, as nobody wants to tolerate "rogue operators who disregard the rules and fail to comply with the same regulations as everyone else."

The final report is scheduled for discussion during the regular council meeting on Tuesday. The city said it should be noted that the report does not conclusively determine whether the benefits of short-term rentals (STRs) outweigh the negative impacts. Instead, it underscores the trade-offs involved in operating such a system.

Laven said that while the report acknowledges the impact of STRs on traditional accommodation providers and housing, it is evident that they bring clear economic benefits. He added that "25 per cent of all tourist spending being done by those who use short-term rentals.”

Laven said that vacation rentals will play a crucial role in continuing to attract tourists to Penticton.

With the provincial government has indicating upcoming changes that would require online platforms like Airbnb and VRBO to only list licensed short-term rentals on their sites, Laven said “This would be a hugely helpful step forward."

According to the city, public engagement with both operators and the broader community demonstrated a recognition of the importance of tourism to the local economy and the necessity for a mix of accommodation options. Operators desire flexibility in generating revenue, while community members express concerns about the impact on neighbourhoods and overall affordability.

Stakeholder groups, including Travel Penticton, the Chamber of Commerce, Okanagan College, and Interior Health, shared with the city the belief that short-term rentals are affecting their ability to attract staff and students.

“The report acknowledges the impact on housing availability but also suggests that removing or tightening regulations would not eliminate the issues,” Laven said. “The solution would be to build additional rental housing in the community and the City is exploring options to make that happen.”

City staff recommend maintaining the current system with set changes to the classification system, strengthening enforcement, and referring the report to the Official Community Plan - Housing Task Force to help shape policy change recommendations.

“The challenge with shifting to a new system would be that all existing STRs would be grandfathered, creating an unintended consequence of making those units more valuable and would incentivize STRs that may otherwise be put back into the long term rental market to stay in the short term market,” Laven writes in his report to council.

“Staff are recommending this approach (status quo with a change to our classification system) as it would allow for better tracking of the trends and impacts and give Council the ability to adjust the policy in the future based on perceived issues with the different types of operators.”

The full report can be viewed in the council agenda here, starting on page 167.