'Our dream come true': Couple opens honey winery and petting farm in Summerland after years of work

Casey Richardson

A couple with a history in winemaking and a drive to set themselves apart from the others are opening up their winery and petting farm on Saturday in Summerland.

Ve Oh Lay Acres is welcoming the community to try their house-made honey wines this weekend and on May Long Weekend with special opening events.

Co-owners, operators and wine-makers Maddi and Laurent Violet took Castanet on a tour of their property ahead of the opening on their 11-acre farm. A wine-tasting room sits out front with a patio area, cabanas and a newly installed waterfall, courtesy of Laurent.

The petting farm is filled with goats, chickens, ducks, pigs and more, situated near the apple orchard and new vineyard grape plants.

Back in another building is the bottling setup, complete with a handmade assembly line and crafted vats.

The past couple of years for this couple have been dedicated to setting up the shop and constructing what they wanted.

Laurent said he took on much of the building, using his experience as a welder and fabricator, along with other skills to help plumb and prep and set up the entire property for irrigation.

"Number one advice, don't actually build a winery, it sucks," Maddi said with a big laugh. Her hours were spent winemaking, marketing and running the business side of things.

Though the work was long, getting to see their project come to fruition made it worthwhile for these two, adding they had plenty of help from friends, family and locals along the way.

"This is our dream come true," Laurent said.

"We are just a couple of people that are like, 'Hey, let's ferment some stuff and hang out with our friends.' And it turns out the entire community wants to be our friends, the neighbouring community wants to be our friends," Maddi added.

Laurent's family history spans six generations of winemakers from Europe to North America, from spirits to wine. According to the Violet's, they can trace back their winemaking lineage to 1866, with the Byrrh First Generation. Brothers Pallade and Simon Violet in Thuir, France, first developed an apéritif wine known as Byrrh.

Over the years the company grows and eventually is transplanted to Canada in 1982 by the fourth generation. The family sets up the first Fraser Valley Winery, known today as Chaberton Estate Winery.

"I remember vaguely enough at four and half or five years old driving tractors down vineyard rows with my father," Laurent said. "Pruning, bottling in cold, horrible weather, which is not the same as it is today. It's changed dramatically. "

While Chaberton was sold in 2006 to local businessmen who continue to currently run the winery, it remains to be in Violet's lives.

Maddi got involved with Chaberton Estate Winery in the tasting room in 2016 before she made her way into the vineyard and worked her first wine harvest. Shortly after that, she pursued winemaking jobs in New Zealand, Australia and California.

Then awarded International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Future 50 under 40 for wine, Maddi had a solid foundation for winemaking.

Maddi and Laurent meet in 2019 back at the Chaberton Estate Winery, start building their winery in 2021 and get hitched that same year.

"This dream started in a garage. Actually, we were friends who worked at his grandparent's winery, we discovered that we like to ferment things more than just grapes. And that's kind of what led to this," Maddi said.

The two said they were priced out of market in Langley, but very happy to come to the Okanagan and end up in Summerland instead.

But they were set on creating wines from more than just grapes, not wanting to rely on one type of fruit for their production.

"It gives us a little bit more flexibility, a little bit more fun. That's what I like about it. I've not grown up in the grape wine industry. But that's where all of my education came from. That's what I was trained to do. Laurent grew up in it [and] we've seen the harsh effects of being limited to one type of fruit," Maddi said.

"Basically honey wine is your honey which is your base product that starts with honey and water and then whatever you decide to add to it to ferment," Laurent added.

"It can be anything. I made a beautiful blackberry, blueberry, raspberry and Cab Sauv blend."

The pair said they also wanted to try to break the stigma of fruit wines and honey wines being overly sweet and syrupy, or not having a refined taste.

"We wanted the flexibility. We wanted the freedom to do what we wanted to do. We just basically wanted to ferment what we wanted to ferment," Maddi said.

"We're here to create a younger new market," Laurent said.

They also wanted to change up the atmosphere of what some wineries can feel like, and bring in a more approachable atmosphere.

"Breweries have all of the fun. Wineries have all of the class. And I don't know why we can't combine both worlds," Maddi said.

Much of their product comes from their bee hives, which live down in the coats during the winter and are transplanted back up for summer. They also use apples from their orchard and otherwise purchase fruit from local growers.

Alongside making their winery fun, they also wanted to make it family-friendly, which is why they included a petting farm.

"It's the accidental petting farm," Maddi said with a laugh.

"My wife loved animals, it made her happy so I started buying her a bunch," Laurent added. That has now turned into nearly 200 farm animals.

Suddenly neighbours and their kids started coming by, wanting to help out and hang with the animals.

"It kind of just evolved into a petting farm...We started getting a lot of rescues coming our way," Maddi said.

So far the two said they have felt very welcomed in the community and are excited to welcome everyone in.

Head to Ve Oh Lay Acres on Saturday at 5616 Simpson Road from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. for their soft opening or all May Long Weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both events with feature local food trucks and wine flights.

The winery will then be open Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Saturdays open late until 8 p.m.

The winery will also be hosting pop-up events with a chef on Fridays starting June 2. For information on the winery, head to their website here.

"We have a lot of other events [coming], we have cheese pairing nights, teeth whitening parties, spray tan parties, we got beginning knitter classes, we got paint nights," Maddi added.

"Why can't we make wine more fun?"

Photo: Ve Oh Lay Acres