Penticton Environmental Outreach Ambassadors conducting random inspections of curbside recycling and yard waste carts

Photo: City of Penticton File Photo

The City of Penticton is making sure residents are properly sorting their recycling and yard waste, deploying a team of Environmental Outreach Ambassadors to conduct some random inspections.

The city wants to improve the community’s sorting success rates, so summer students will be travelling by e-bike throughout the community to peer into bins.

They will be visibly identified as City workers.

“If you see the Ambassadors working in your neighbourhood, keep in mind that they are working hard to help educate residents about the dos and don’ts of what can – and can’t – go into your recycling or yard waste carts,” Madison Poultney, Sustainability Coordinator said in the press release.

“By spotting common errors, we as a community can keep our costs down and keep recyclable materials out of the landfill.”

The city said the goal of the recycle cart inspection program is to understand where residents require additional education about how to dispose of specific items.

When staff identify an item in a recycling cart that does not belong, a ‘You’ve Been Spotted’ notice will be left on the cart with a mention of which item should not be placed in the home recycling.

This notice is for educational purposes and does not mean a cart will be skipped for collection.

The ambassadors are scheduled to appear at the Penticton Downtown Market every Saturday and will make appearances at various other events during the summer. Their focus will be to educate residents about the best practices for recycling and water conservation.

During the previous year, the team of Ambassadors diligently inspected 2,000 curbside recycling bins and approximately 185 multi-family recycling containers, covering a total distance of 1,500 kilometers on their e-bikes throughout the summer.

Penticton aims to reduce the community's recycling contamination rate from 13.3 percent to 10 percent or below by November.

For more information on recycling, visit penticton.ca/recycling and try the ‘What Goes Where’ tool, or phone the Recycle BC Hotline at 1-800-667-4321.