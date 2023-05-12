Penticton city staff report support for proposed public safety bylaw

Photo: Castanet

After a public consultation period, Penticton city staff are recommending that council proceed with supporting the Safe Public Places bylaw.

The bylaw is part of a movement to take the load off local RCMP officers for minor, non-violent calls for service under the definition of public nuisance.

It aims to allow bylaw officers to do more than just ask people to move along or threaten to call police.

“This bylaw is designed to ensure a safer and more secure Penticton by clearly laying out expected behaviours in public places, ranging from disorderly conduct and public nuisances to public substance use, so that we can ensure community safety,” says Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.

“Overall, there is wide support for the intent of the bylaw and for providing Community Safety Officers with more authority to enforce the provisions and for allowing community safety officers to respond to these types of calls, as opposed to the RCMP, which can be freed up to deal with higher level criminal matters.”

The bylaw was developed over the course of two years. While it was still in the development phase, federal and provincial governments began a three-year pilot program decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of previously illegal substances.

In response, the bylaw "provides exemptions for substance use in designated areas in order to direct individuals to use in safe spaces – following the intent of the drug decriminalization pilot project," according to a city press release issued Friday.

City staff report that they met with Dr. Sue Pollock, the regional medical health officer for Interior Health, to discuss the bylaw. Interior Health raised concerns about "re-stigmatizing drug use, reiterated waiting six months before proceeding and suggested not imposing punitive measures such as fines," the press release reads.

“The bylaw is designed to provide a safe environment for all community members, and by providing exemptions for use in designated areas, it creates a balanced approach,” says Laven.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone feels safe, including those struggling with addictions issues. We will continue to work with Interior Health and other groups to ensure safe spaces exist and continue advocating for more resources.”

Locally, staff conducted public consultation, and say the results show safety and public behaviour are of high concern.

“After reviewing the feedback and discussion with other groups, there is an overwhelming consensus that the bylaw is headed in the right direction,” says Laven.

The recommendation will be presented to city council at the upcoming May 16 meeting.