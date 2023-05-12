Penticton's 'sunshine list' of municipal employees making $75K per year or more grew by 15 in 2022

Photo: Castanet Staff

Penticton's "sunshine list," a term for employees making more than $75,000 per year, has grown once again.

By law, municipalities are required to disclose the names and salaries of employees making above that number.

According to newly-released data, in 2022, 160 people made the list, up from 145 in 2021 and 141 in 2020.

The top five earners, with totals including reimbursed expenses, were:

CAO Donny van Dyk: $250,413.1

Fire chief Larry Watkinson: $204,931.53

Community services general manager Anthony Haddad: $204,471.53

Kristen Dixon: $199,912.68

Angela Campbell: $179,577.50

The report also includes total money paid, including expenses, to sitting council members and the mayor. Totals reflect that multiple members of council were only elected in October 2022, and some were not re-elected at that time:

Mayor Julius Bloomfield: $39,763

Coun. Amelia Boultbee: $3,701

Coun. Isaac Gilbert: $3,701

Coun. Ryan Graham $3,701

Coun. Helena Konanz $3,701

Coun. James Miller $27,465

Coun. Campbell Watt $31,108

Former Mayor John Vassilaki $$75,878

Former Coun. Frank Regehr $27,400

Former Coun. Katie Robinson $27,597

Former Coun. Judy Sentes $28,095

Total remuneration for city employees, both above and below the $75,000 salary mark, was $29,433,009, including expenses.

Finally, the report discloses suppliers of goods and services to the municipality that received payments of $25,000 or more, which include payments in the millions to Fortis BC, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District and the RCMP, as well as smaller payments to other service operators for infrastructure, community services and the like. A full list can be found here.

Elma Hamming, the city’s manager of finance, stated in a press release that the report is "an important step to ensure transparency and accountability, but it doesn’t illustrate the quality of life values these wages bring to Penticton such as water, sewer, roads, fire protection, policing, community safety, and parks and recreation."

Hamming said the breakdown of municipal tax dollars per capita "comes in at $781," which she calculated by dividing total property taxes for the fiscal year divided by the 2022 Census figure.

She said that compares well to other nearby Okanagan communities:

Lake Country - $956

West Kelowna - $880

Kelowna - $815

Vernon - $757

The report, along with other matters, will be discussed by council at the upcoming May 18 meeting, which will be live-streamed online here.