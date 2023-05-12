Evacuation alerts in Okanagan Falls area lifted Friday

Photo: RDOS Shuttleworth Creek properties are no longer under alert.

Evacuation alerts in areas surrounding Shuttleworth Creek in the Okanagan Falls area have been rescinded.

The alerts had been put in place on May 5 as waters rose rapidly due to rainfall and warming temperatures.

More warm weather is forecast for this weekend, so the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen reminds residents to stay vigilant, and stay clear of high-flowing rivers and creeks.

Sandbag centres have been activated around the region.

