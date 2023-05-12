Interior Health issues toxic drug supply alert for Penticton

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued a new toxic drug alert for Penticton.

A substance containing high amounts of fentanyl and benzodiazepines is being sold as "down" on the streets.

The substance is light blue chunks. IH notes that the photograph they provided "makes it look less blue than it really is, it is very much a sky blue."

There is a high risk of overdose, and the overdose may not respond to naloxone. IH adds that smoking the substance is not safer than injecting.

The alert will be in place until May 19.

For more information on harm reduction in British Columbia including overdose prevention sites, naloxone and more, click here.