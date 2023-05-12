Keremeos vintner starring in upcoming reality television dating show

Photo: CTV/Farming for Love

New CTV dating series "Farming for Love" featuring a Keremeos vintner premieres this month, giving viewers the chance to find out if Charley Cotrill found the one.

Cotrill, 25, works at his family's winery in Keremeos, Robin Ridge Winery. He loves hiking, spaghetti westerns and Johnny Cash, and has built a house on eight acres of land that he wants to fill with family.

He was cast on the CTV show in 2022, with filming commecing shortly thereafter with Cotrill and five other British Columbia singles in the agricultural industry.

On May 28, the first episode airs at 7 p.m. PT.

In Cotrill's bio, he explained he dreams of being married within the next five years if he meets the right person, and raising kids in the house he built with plenty of family fun.