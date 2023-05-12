Haywire Winery opens their tasting room in Summerland hoping to draw more people to Bottleneck Drive

Casey Richardson

The community celebrated the official opening of a Summerland Winery on Thursday, as the former crush pad became a featured shop.

Haywire Winery unveiled its new tasting room, wines and design to local industry members with owners Christine Coletta and Steve Lorie.

When the pair came upon the property, they had no plans to build a winery. There were apple orchard trees in place.

“Anyway, about a year later, out came the apple trees and in went the grapes,” Coletta said to the crowds of a few dozen people. “We all had a vision of it being a little winery, just a small little garage-type thing.”

Then, they purpose-built the property into a custom crush facility, starting to make wine for themselves but also for other people. For the first 13 years, the space was rented to new and upcoming wineries

“We've introduced over 15 different wineries through this facility over the years,” Coletta added.

“Now we're at a point in our growth where we can occupy the entire cellar. I like to say to people that we were the landlords, but we were living in the basement suite. And now we've moved upstairs and then we occupied the entire house.”

The business decided it was the perfect time to celebrate with the new name, a new label and a new look to the winery.

GM Craig Pingle said he was so excited to see the winery officially open after a year of renovations.

“This season, we're offering experiences to the public, ranging from flash tastings, drop in casual style to a tour of the vineyard and the tour of the winery followed by a seated tasting paired with small bites,” he added.

Haywire is hoping to add to the other wineries spread throughout Summerland and draw people into Bottleneck Drive.

“I think that Summerland is a little bit underrated or a little bit less known than the other regions and I think it's really important to drive awareness to it,” Pingle said.

“There's a lot of mom-and-pop owned wineries. There are a lot of family-run wineries in the area and really, if we can help people go and visit, come across the wineries in Summerland that really makes a lasting impression on them and I think we're doing we're doing great.”

He added that Summerland can seem like the “little brother” to the bigger areas like Kelowna, West Kelowna and Naramata.

“We're hoping that people think about stopping here in Summerland instead of just a quick pit stop. Make a point to visit bottleneck drive and visit some of the wonderful wineries in the valley.”

The winery hopes their businesses can become a place for locals to pop into and tourists to enjoy.

“We just want to be that fun-loving place where people can stop by, ride their bikes in and bring their kids, bring their dogs, learn a little bit about wine, enjoy the wine and have a fantastic experience.”

Visit Haywire Winery at 16576 Fosbery Road for tasting, walk-in or by reservation, seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Complimentary tasting will be offered all throughout May. For more information, visit their website here