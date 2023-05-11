Penticton RCMP asking for public's help in finding missing 12-year-old girl

Photo: RCMP

The Penticton RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

RCMP said Lilly Synette (who also uses the first name of ‘Ash’), left her residence in Penticton earlier on Thursday afternoon.

Synette is believed to be with another female friend ‘Gracie’ and at this time efforts to locate Synette have been unsuccessful.

Synette is described as having sandy brown hair, with a slim build and approximately 5'4” in height. She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants and white Converse running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Synette is urged to contact the Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300 or 911.