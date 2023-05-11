$58K raised at South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations to support kids

Photo: OSNS Members of the South Okanagan Tim Hortons team.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is thrilled to announce that everyone who bought Tim Hortons Smile Cookies during their annual fundraising campaign helped raise a whopping $58,643.

"This is another record-breaking fundraising total and is thanks to our amazing community," reads an update from OSNS on Facebook.

"One hundred per cent of the proceeds will go towards the OSNS Legacy Foundation, that's in place to secure the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre programs into the future."

The charity is full of endless thanks to everyone who supported this year's campaign.

"Your support will make a difference to this important resource in our community for years to come. A heartfelt thank you to Scott and Susy Austin and their family, for their willingness in sharing their family's story in connection with OSNS. This goes a long way in ensuring people in our community understand the impact OSNS makes."

And finally, OSNS is grateful to the Stawarz family who own and operate the South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations, and their store teams

"Your efforts go above and beyond and we are so grateful to have the opportunity to work with you."

For more information on the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre, click here.