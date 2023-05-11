South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society hosting plethora of fun 2SLGBTQIA+ community events

Photo: SOS Pride Society

The South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society is hosting its first annual Pride in the Vines event alongside plenty of other inclusive community events this summer.

SOS Pride is a non-profit organization that connects communities across the 2SLGBTQIA+ gender spectrum to provide support, awareness, education and social events.

Leading up to Pride month, the group is hosting a Pride Talent Show on May 26 at The Dream Cafe in Penticton. Doors open at 5 p.m., giving attendees lots of time to get a drink and some food before the show starts at 7 p.m. This is an all-ages event.

Then, on June 3, come out to the Penticton Curling Club for a pride-themed roller rink event. The event will be for all ages from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then turn 18+ from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This will be followed by a Pride Storytelling night in Osoyoos at the Art Therapy Corp on June 4. This will be an intimate evening of stories with Madeline Terbasket and Taylor Lezard, running from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The week of June 5 will launch Pride Week in Kelowna, finishing off with the Pride March and Festival in the city at Kelowna Lake Park on June 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Penticton will be hosting a Rolling and Walking Pride Parade on June 11 on Okanagan Lake Boardwalk starting at 1 p.m. in front of the SS Sicamous.

Pride parades for the Upper Similkameen Indian Bands and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands will be taking place in Hedley and Cawston on June 16. A Pride in the Park will also be taking place that day in Keremeos.

Then join SOS Pride at See Ya Later Ranch Winery for the ultimate Pride celebration on Saturday, June 17.

The event will include a big lineup of entertainment, with MC Ella Lamoureux, DJ Miss Bliss, and Madeline.

See Ya Later is promising 12 wine stations, food, games and prizes throughout the day.

There will also be support for the Two Spirit and LGBTQIA+ communities at the Between the Lakes Pow Wow in Penticton

For more information on upcoming events and to purchase tickets, head to the SOS Pride website here.