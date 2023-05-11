Summerland Museum hosting geology field trip to dive into local history

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society is bringing back their beloved geology field trip and lunch for locals to learn why the area is called a "geologic wonderland."

Local experts, including geologist Andrew Holder and historian David Gregory of the Okanagan Historical Society, will be leading the discussion.

The trip meeting point starts at the Summerland Museum at 10 a.m. and a map of the meeting spots will be provided. Participants will drive their own cars or can carpool with others. The museum said there will be minimal walking.

Then at 1 p.m., the group will meet at Shaughnessy's Cove Restaurant for lunch and discussion. Included in the registration fee is a 1/2 BLT with salad plus coffee or a soft drink.

Tickets are limited and the museum said they are expected to sell out quickly.

To reserve your place on the tour, head to the event website here or call the museum at 250-494-9395.