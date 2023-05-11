Penticton immigrant services group hosting anti-racism forum

Photo: Castanet file photo

Penticton's South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services Society is hosting an anti-racism forum Friday.

The event will be attended by the Hon. Mable Elmore, the provincial parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives.

"This is the first time that PS Elmore has visited the South Okanagan in her role as parliamentary secretary," reads a a press release from the provincial government

"PS Elmore will be sharing what government is doing to fight racism and will also be learning about the challenges the South Okanagan faces in addressing issues of hate, discrimination and racism."

The event takes place all day Friday, featuring experts and community leaders sharing experiences and insights on addressing racism in the community.

"We believe that it is important to bring our community together to have open and honest conversations about racism in our region, learn about the history of racism, how to recognize and divert online hate, how to engage youth in anti-racism work, how to address racism at the workplace, and what actions we can take to become anti-racist," said Cherry Fernandes, SOICS executive director.



"We invite everyone to join us for these important conversations. There is more that unites us, than what divides us. Together, we can stand up against racism and discrimination to build a community that is more welcoming, inclusive, and equitable.”

The forum will take place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services is dedicated to building a community based upon mutual respect and the full participation of all people of all backgrounds through education, advocacy and community programs.