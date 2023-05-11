Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry grateful for ongoing donations with growing demand for food

Photo: Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry The grand opening of the Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry was in March 2022

The Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry got a much-needed donation from the 100 Men Who Care on Tuesday night, helping continue to feed hungry tummies.

The 100 Men group meets four times a year at a different sponsored location, hearing presentations from local non-profit organizations. At every meeting, attendees pay $100 and then hear from three charities, voting at the end on how to split the pot of between the organizations.

This quarter's meeting focused on working with food security and also included presentations from the Salvation Army Food Bank and the Okanagan Tree Fruit Society.

"So fortunately, we made the cut for last night's meeting," Dave Corbeil, co-founder of the Penticton Community Fridge said.

The community fridge was awarded $3,600, while $1200 each was given to the 'runners up'.

Corbeil said this donation is going to help out "enormously."

"We usually spend, say $1000 a month, probably on food. Plus, all the stuff we get donated, of course. This gives us a really nice, long lead to be able to comfortably go and buy all kinds of groceries. It's a huge, huge help to us," he added.

The project, which worked in collaboration with the Elks Club of Penticton and the Fill the Food Gap Program to construct the fridge and pantry, has only been getting busier since its opening in March 2022.

"We're surprised often when we're there and we're stocking it. We virtually put something in, go back in to get more food and come out and find half of it is already gone," Corbeil said.

"People just seem to be coming all throughout the day now to access it."

Corbeil suspects the increase in usage is due to rising costs, leaving many people struggling.

"We get a lot of donations, the community donations have picked up very well. Now we stock it two to three times a day, but then it gets emptied two or three times a day. What we put in, say within a few hours has generally all been taken."

There is hope that one day the project will be needed less.

"I'd almost like to see over time, is there a little less use of it. That would indicate that these people are doing a little better."

The appreciation from those accessing the fridge is evident.

"We cover such a wide range of people that we help, we have the homeless people who come, we have seniors on fixed and low income, young families, new people, immigrants, foreign students, and even people who are working. The people who sort of termed the working poor, are working as hard as they can, but just can't cover the bills," he notes.

Besides a few odd maintenance repairs and clean-up on the fridge and pantry, Corbeil was happy to report that the project is being treated with respect.

"We're very pleased, of course, that it is such a success, that we're helping so many people, and pleased at how much the community seems to be embracing it. We would just obviously, appreciate and invite even more people to embrace it, and to include dropping a bit of food off."

The fridge is located in front of the Elks Club on Ellis Street and is open 24/7 to accept food donations for stocking the fridge, freezer, and pantry. Donations can also be taken into the Elks Club, where they will be put into the storeroom.