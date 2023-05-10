Monster trucks roaring into Penticton for high-octane show

Photo: Malicious Monster Truck Tour

The Penticton Speedway is getting things roaring this weekend with the Malicious Monster Truck tour, coming to the track for two days only.

On May 13 and 14, the track will be taken over by trucks performing the biggest and baddest stunts, including Megasauraus, a fire-breathing transforming robotic dinosaur.

"We're excited to bring our Malicious Monster Truck Tour to Penticton and showcase our incredible trucks," said Bill Payne, owner of Straight Up Racing, in a press release.

"Our fans can expect to see some of the most impressive stunts and tricks performed by our talented drivers."

Gates open at 11 a.m. each day, and attendees can join in the fun of the pit party from 1 to 2 p.m., getting up close and personal with the monster trucks and their drivers.

The main event kicks off at 2 p.m.. Fans will also experience free face painting, and a food zone with six different food trucks.

"We're thrilled to host the Malicious Monster Truck Tour powered by Peters Brothers at the Penticton Speedway," said Jennifer Metituk, event organizer with the Penticton Speedway.

"Last year the team wowed the crowd and they promise this year will be bigger, louder, and more fire. We promise it will be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages."

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets now online here, or they will be available at the gate on the days of the event. Parking and bleacher seating both fill up fast, so plan ahead.