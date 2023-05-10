Evacuation alert for Okanagan Falls properties remains in effect as threat of flooding still present

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Areas of Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls were blocked off last week with the heavy flow of water through the area

The evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre last Friday remains in effect, with increased inflows expected as temperatures rise throughout the week.

The alert remains in effect for 75 properties in the Okanagan Falls area due to the threat of flooding from Shuttleworth Creek.

The RDOS EOC said with the warm weather forecast over the next several days, increased inflows are anticipated into Shuttleworth Creek and tributaries and rivers across the regional district.

"The RDOS is reminding residents and property owners to take steps now to prepare for flooding. This includes moving items in and around your home to higher ground and preparing your family and pets in case an evacuation order is issued on short notice."

Residents are also urged to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit ready.

Plans are to continue monitoring Shuttleworth Creek and rescind the evacuation alert when conditions change.

Residents and visitors are reminded to stay clear of high-flow rivers and creeks. High flows, including potential flooding, are possible.

Those that see flooding are asked to contact the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456, or in case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Those who need sand and sandbags can head to a sandbag centre activated in their community. Sandbag locations can be found on the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre website here.

"Please work with your family, friends, and neighbours if you are unable to fill or place sandbags to protect your property," the RDOS said.

Those who require sand and sandbags within their community are asked to call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225 (during office hours) or email [email protected]

For more information, including resource links, please visit the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre website.

For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225.