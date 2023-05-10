Rotary Student of the Month for May is Josie Nickle, accomplished athlete, student and volunteer

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton Josie Nickle, May Student of the Month

Josie Nickle — an all-round, high-octane driven and altruistic Grade 12 student-athlete at Penticton Secondary School — is the local Rotary Student of the Month for May.

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise applauds her dedication to athletics, as well as a firm commitment to scholastics and community service.

Raised in Kaleden, Nickle, together with an older and younger brother, belongs to a tightly knit family in which physical activity is integral to maintaining a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle.

Nickle has been an athlete all her life. Raised in Kaleden, Nickle first began running at an early age and remmebers winning her first cross-country race in Grade 3. Two years later, she set a school district record for cross country that still stands today.

Her love of sports has only grown. She has since embraced basketball and volleyball, excelling as a key member of both teams at Pen high.

A prolific scorer, she racked up 49 points in one basketball game this year, and she was selected as team captain this past season.

Nickle also played for the UBCO Jr. Heat girls basketball team, requiring a huge time commitment between juggling school activities and traveling to Kelowna multiple times a week for practice, as well as playing league games in Alberta.

The team placed first in 2021 and second in 2022 among two dozen teams at the highly competitive BBallNational tournament held in Langley, BC.

Nickle also excels in track and field, winning the High School Zone Championship for high jump last year, and her consistent stellar performance in multiple sports earned her the Female Athlete of the Year award at her school in Grades 9 and 11. No award was given in her Grade 10 year due to the pandemic.

Nickle is now training five to six days per week to compete at the provincial level in the heptathlon, a seven-event contest in which the high jump and 100-metre hurdles are her strongest events. She says athletics have helped her in many ways.

“Playing sports helps me in so many aspects of my life such as making close friends, keeping physically fit and improving my mental health. I also love being in a competitive environment where I can use the power of teamwork to be successful. That said, the experiences I’ve had, the connections made, and the friendships built mean far more than winning,” said Nickle.

English teacher and basketball coach Jeremy Flett said, “From the outset, Josie has been an exemplary student, a quiet leader, and an exceptional athlete. In fact, no other athlete has competed harder nor represented Pen High better at games and tournaments. She has been well-recognized for athletics but has so much more to offer — kind, reflective, caring, generous, and always, always positive, to name a few attributes. She is well-deserving of this award.”

Nickle spends many volunteer hours coaching, scorekeeping and refereeing. She also voluntarily tutors a Grade 8 student at KVR Middle School in French, all while maintaining a grade A academic performance and excelling at her many sports.

French immersion teacher Annika Everton said, “Josie has been a pleasure to teach for the past two years. She is one of very few students to complete both French and Spanish to the Grade 12 level. An extremely hard worker who always does her best, she is an excellent student, athlete and, most importantly, truly caring person. She is always humble and quietly leads by example.”

When she isn't pursuing school, athletics or volunteerism, Nickle enjoys mountain biking, outdoor camping, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding.

She plans to pursue a two-year diploma in Human Kinetics at Okanagan College and then transfer to UBCO for her degree.