Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department collecting donations ahead of yard sale fundraiser for much needed equipment

Photo: Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department

Help out the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department by donating your unwanted items to their yard sale.

Lt. Jean Dube said right now the department is in the process of collecting donated items, which include household items, furniture, dishware, bedding, and lamps.

"The proceeds and funds that we collect at the department from the sale will go to buy equipment, first responder equipment, and upgrade our tools. We also donate a portion of the funds to charitable organizations," she said.

Fire crews will be doing pickups in the Kaleden and White Lake Road area, on Wednesday, May 31, prior to the garage sale. People can phone 250-497-8231 and leave their name, address and where the department can pick them up.

"Wednesdays are a practice night. So all the firefighters will show up with their trucks and vehicles and we will go around to those communities and we pick up the item donations for our garage sale."

Items that the department will not take include mattresses, TVs, large electronics, car seats and baby cribs.

"If anyone is going to drop items off at the fire hall or the back of the fire hall, we ask that they pack them up in boxes and leave them outside the Sea-Can."

The yard sale runs on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 303 Lakehill Road. Fire crews will be in attendance to chat with community members and other local communities.

The department will be also looking for recruits from people that live in the community and may have an interest in joining the fire department.