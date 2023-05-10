Penticton's Ooknakane Friendship Centre facing mounting lawsuits from former employees feeling pushed out due to being Caucasian

Photo: Castanet file photo

Another former employee of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre is taking issue with her departure, suing for $35,000.

Echo-Lynn Lyons has filed a lawsuit in B.C. Provincial Court, seeking damages for wrongful termination and "aggravated damages for the high-handed manner of termination."

Her suit follows multiple others in recent months. Former employees have begun stacking up legal claims against the Friendship Centre, alleging they were pushed out for not being Indigenous.

Lyons' lawsuit was filed May 5 in Penticton. The suit claims Shauna Fox, the centre's executive director hired in November 2022, started weeding out non-Indigenous employees. Lyons, although of Indigenous origin, "felt similarly targeted by Ms. Fox, based on her Caucasian appearance, at this time and lumped her together with the others," reads the suit.

Previous pending lawsuits have alleged similar discrimination based on Caucasian heritage.

The former executive director Matthew Baran filed suit first, seeking compensation for what his lawsuit describes as an unpaid bonus, damage to his reputation and the feeling of being driven out of his job, and he was followed by Crystal and Dante Boileau filing their own wrongful dismissal suits.

Lyons' claim outlines an alleged staff meeting in which she was "ostracized" by Fox, and told she was not "networking appropriately" with community Indigenous elders. At the time, the suit claims, Lyons was the only remaining non-Indigenous-appearing employee at the Friendship Centre.

Lyons claims that Fox told her to "get over it." Lyons then resigned in December 2022.

"[Lyons] pleads that she was constructively dismissed from her employment as the employer unilaterally changed the employment requirements of its employees and unilaterally and without notice ostracized those identified employees with a view to replacing them with Indigenous employees," reads the lawsuit.

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre and Shauna Fox have repeatedly not responded to Castanet's request for comment on these matters.