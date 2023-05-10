Penticton high school robotics team hosting a silent auction to raise funds for competition robot

Photo: FIRST Canadian Pacific Regional Competition 2020

The Penticton Robotics Team is hosting a silent auction to raise funds for building a new competition robot and a trip to compete in a major competition next year.

The group of students, who are passionate about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), are working to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition in Victoria in 2024.

"We are dedicated to learning and growing our skills through designing, building, and programming a robot for competition. With this year's competition in the rearview mirror, our team has already begun working tirelessly to prepare for next year's FIRST Robotics Competition, and we are excited about the opportunity to represent our school and community again in Victoria," Drew Ashton, a student on the Penticton Robotics Team said over email.

The silent auction will be hosted on May 13 at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, which also includes dinner and 50/50 tickets. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Ticket sales end at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and can be purchased online here.