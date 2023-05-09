Registration open for Summerland's Giant's head Run

Photo: District of Summerland

The 39th Annual Giant’s Head Run is coming up on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with registration open now.

The run is a key event during Action Festival weekend, featuring a 5.7-kilometre urban loop and 10-kilometre run that encircles the base of Giant’s Head Mountain.

The them is “Retro Fun Run," so participants are encouraged to come dressed in 80s and 90s gear or bright neon colours.

There will be entertainment along the route, and the race will kick off at 6 p.m. outside of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre, with the finish line in the same location.

There will also be a "Finish Line Fun Zone" in the Aquatic & Fitness Centre parking lot, featuring an inflatable racecourse for children, and post-race awards and prize giveaways.

“Giant’s Head Run has been a true community building recreation event for almost forty years. We love that people of all ages and abilities come together for health, fitness, fun and community spirit,“ said Mayor Doug Holmes in a press release.

“We encourage the community to participate in the run or cheer on family and friends to support healthy and active lifestyles.”

There are 28 race categories, and over $2,500 in draw prizes. Registration is open now, and potential runners are encouraged to do so early to secure a race shirt, which are guaranteed to the first 400 registrants.

To register, visit www.runningroom.com or in person at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre. Early bird pricing ends May 28, 2023.

For more information on the run please visit: www.summerland.ca/ghr