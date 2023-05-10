Vineyard maintenance services company suing Play Winery for months of alleged unpaid work

Photo: BC Courts stock photo

A Penticton vineyard services company has filed a lawsuit against a local winery, claiming there are five separate unpaid invoices from months of work that have gone unpaid.

Earlco Vineyards Ltd. alleges in the suit filed on Friday in Penticton that Play Winery had entered into an agreement with them on Dec. 31, 2020, to hire them for vineyard maintenance and inspection services for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, for the price of $10,000 per month.

This agreement was alleged to have begun on Feb 1, 2021 through November 1, 2021, and increased 3 per cent per annum for 2022 and 2023.

The contract was commenced on Jan. 1, 2021, and was effective until Dec. 31, 2023.

The suit claims that Earlco provided services and rendered five separate invoices between Aug. 26, 2022 and Dec.1, 2022. As of April 17, 2023, it's alleged that the 2022 invoices are still unpaid from Play Winery.

"[Earlco] has demanded payment of the outstanding amount but [Play Winery] has refused and/or neglected to pay [Earlco] the outstanding amount."

The suit further says that pursuant to a letter on Dec. 16, 2022, Play Winery alleged to terminate the contract. However, the termination of the contract has not been made in accordance with the conditions agreed upon by the two companies and is such a breach of contract, which Earlco says further adds to their claim for damages for the loss of expected profit for the balance of the contract term.

Earlco is seeking payment for the outstanding amount of services and for the loss of expected profit, totalling $35,246.

Play Winery told Castanet: "While we have not seen this claim, we can acknowledge that Earlco was the vineyard management company for Play Estate Winery prior to us ending our agreement early due to contract frustration and issues within our vineyard — we look forward to resolving this quickly and efficiently."

"Play Estate Winery has seen many positive changes over the winter, including onboarding a new general manager, creating a fresh take on our menu and creating an atmosphere that is playful and welcoming to all — we look forward to working with our local communities and organizations to create a destination that becomes a staple for locals and tourists alike."

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit have yet been proven in court.