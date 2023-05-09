Group of citizens concerned about final leg of Penticton bike lane hosting meeting, circulating petition

Photo: City of Penticton A portion of the lake-to-lake bike lane on Martin Street.

A group of citizens in Penticton who are concerned about the South Main Street section of the lake-to-lake bike lane are holding an open discussion session Tuesday night.

Brenda Blatz and several other organizers are holding the public event at 6:30 p.m. at the Seniors' Drop-In Centre, hoping to spark discussion about what they feel are problems with the final leg of the bike lane.

"Why fix something that isn't broken?" Blatz said.

"The barriers, the bottlenecking, the emergency vehicles, the snow plowing effects, the danger of [people visiting businesses and residents] trying to maneuver around the barriers, we think it's a hazard."

At the meeting, group member Ron Barilla will address attendees with a presentation that organizers have put together looking at bike lanes in other cities, and there will be a time for attendees to share their own interactions with the first completed portions of the bike lane.



"I think it's the barriers that are bothering us the most," Blatz said.

Blatz said the group are not professional planners, merely concerned citizens who want their view to be heard. They have started a petition that Blatz says has hundreds of signatures already, which they intend to present to the city, asking council to "leave South Main bike lanes as is." The petition will be available to sign at the meeting, should attendees be interested.

Council has previously voted to complete the lake-to-lake bike lane project, including funding for it in the 2023 budget approval.

The route was set after two years of consultation. The draft design of the final section of the route between Galt Avenue and Skaha Lake Park is expected soon, and it will be published online here.

Nearly four kilometres of the project are already in place on Martin Street, Fairview Road, and Atkinson Street to Kinney Avenue.

In total, the route will cost an estimated $8 million, however a significant portion of that is anticipated to come from grant funding. To date, $3.45 million in provincial and federal funding has gone towards the project.