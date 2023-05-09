RCMP announce charges approval after extensive arson investigation at Penticton Toyota

Photo: Mike Biden

Penticton RCMP have announced charges against a 40-year-old Penticton resident for the May 2022 fire at the Penticton Toyota Dealership.

Police said Tuesday that after a lengthy and complicated arson investigation, charges were approved against Donald Richard Lorenzetto on Friday.

Lorenzetto has been charged with two counts of arson and mischief over $5,000 in relation to the May 11, 2022 fire.

The fire tore through the dealership, gutting their shop, their service bays and a significant amount of inventory.

Lorenzetto was one of two suspects identified and arrested shortly after the incident.

“This was a difficult and labour-intensive investigation that led us to determine the cause and subsequent person responsible. Recognizing the immediate and long-lasting impact on the community, we exhausted all investigative efforts that allowed us to make this arrest," Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the community for their patience during this year-long investigation."

“It takes gathering substantial evidence before charges can be approved, and your cooperation and understanding throughout this process have been crucial. By working together, we can continue to make our neighbourhoods safe and secure for all residents.”

Police said officers arrested Lorenzetto on Monday.

Lorenzetto is due back in court on May 17.

Casey Richardson