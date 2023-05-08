Penticton's Greyback Construction offering Kelowna workers a 4-day work week pilot project

Photo: Greyback Construction Ltd. Greyback Construction crew members on site.

A major Penticton construction company is pondering offering employees a four-day work week, testing out the concept through a pilot project.

Greyback Construction Ltd. is giving the idea a trial for employees working on the Movala condo project in Kelowna. Participating workers will see longer workdays, 10 hours, but only four days per week.

"Research is showing that a 4-day work week can increase productivity, creativity and employee satisfaction. The additional time off allows employees to focus on their personal lives and hobbies, which can lead to a more motivated workforce," reads a press release from Greyback issued Monday.

"Additionally, the shorter workweek can help reduce employee stress, burnout and absenteeism, ultimately leading to a healthier and happier work environment."

The trial program is only available to workers at the Movala site at this time.