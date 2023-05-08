Water main flushing beginning in Penticton; residents may see discoloured water

Photo: File photo

The City of Penticton is beginning its spring water main flushing program, which will take place on a rolling basis throughout the community until June 15.

According to a news release from the city issued Monday, flushing removes sediments, deposits and biofilm build-up from the water system, improving taste and odours, reducing turbidity and providing system-wide improvements, which can result in cost savings.

"During this time, residents may experience sediment or discolouration in their water. While this sediment is bacterially harmless, it may cause some discolouration of laundry if not detected. To avoid any inconvenience, check water supply colour prior to using washing machine by running a household tap for several seconds," reads the news release.

Any property owners experiencing dirty water should run the cold water tap until the water runs clear. The process can take several minutes depending on severity of discoloured water.

Any questions about water quality can be directed City Yards at 250-490-2500, or find out more online here.