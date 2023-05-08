'Economic Development Week' made official in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Members of council and local business leaders celebrate the start of "Economic Development Week" in Penticton Monday

The City of Penticton has proclaimed this week "BC Economic Development Week," in homage to the local business community.

“Our business community drives our local economy and this declaration is our way of expressing gratitude for making Penticton the place it is today,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

“Not only is BC Economic Development Week a great reminder to shop and think local first, but it’s an opportunity to thank the small business community for the roles they play in supplying the jobs, services and products that are essential to our residents.”

City council members alongside business community members made the official declaration Monday.

"In recognition of this event, the city would like to remind local businesses of the free business resources available to them, including the Penticton Business Toolkit, which provides local market research, and Your Guide to Business, available to pick up at City Hall or view online," reads a city press release.

More details on BC Economic Development Week are available online here.