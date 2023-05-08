South Okanagan Smile Cookie campaign gives back to local kids

Photo: Contributed OSNS Legacy Foundation Board of Directors pictured from left are: Dr. Gurpal Buttar (Director), Dr. Kathy Gross (Director), Bernice Greig (Vice Chair), Mark Melissen (Chair), Patt Dyck (Director), Peter MacIntosh (Treasurer)

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is grateful to everyone who bought Tim Hortons Smile Cookies during the annual fundraising campaign.

Throughout the last week, 100 per cent of the proceeds from cookie sales at the four South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations went to the OSNS Legacy Foundation.

"What a week it was! Thank you for buying cookies for yourself, friends, family, neighbouring businesses and first responders, sharing your photos, and consistently helping us spread the word," reads an update from OSNS on social media.

"When you contribute to the Smile Cookie campaign, you're supporting the OSNS Legacy Foundation that's in place to secure the financial stability of our local child development centre."

OSNS serves over 1,600 children annually in the South Okanagan Similkameen. They provide treatment services for children with developmental challenges and program for children of all abilities.

A grand fundraising total from this year's Smile Cookie week will be announced soon.

