Dirty Dancing in Concert live experience coming to Penticton

Penticton will play host to Dirty Dancing in Concert this year, your chance to relive the love story of Baby and Johnny with a band and singers live on stage.

On November 4, 2023, the touring experience will take to the state at the South Okanagan Events Centre, featuring a full size cinema screen and the live performers.

"With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic!" reads a description from promoters.

"A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a five-piece band and vocalists perform the songs live, in sync with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favourite Dirty Dancing songs."

The 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey was a worldwide hit, grossing more than $213 million worldwide in its original theatre run.

Tickets to the SOEC event go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office or online here.