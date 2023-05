Photo: Tyler Lovdahl

Penticton fire crews were able to quickly knock down a large shrub fire off Main Street early Monday morning.

At 6 a.m., crews were called to an area behind the Super Wash in the 1900 block of Main, finding shrubbery in flames.

Assistant fire chief Rob Trupp said crews were able to make quick work of dousing it, and there were no injuries.

The fire has been deemed suspicious, and RCMP were on scene.