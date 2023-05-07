Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland desperate to find home for two sweet cats

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is shocked that two shy cats that are making friends with everyone at their rescue have not been picked for adoption.

Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said Anna, who is six months old and Jj, who is nine months old, will need a home for just the two of them.

"We are looking for the perfect family for these guys and we just haven't found them yet," she said. "Jj and Anna are under a year of age and will bring so much bubbly energy and love and laughter to your home."

The rescue asked for the pair to be featured again, desperate to get these two into a home full of love.

" These two are just a couple of the many wonderful cats that we have available that are on the shyer side and need a little more time and a little more TLC," Byer added.

"The reward though is so great and we know that the right family is just waiting for their special shy friend."

If you are interested in meeting these two or some of the other cats and kittens available, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]