Dreary weather drowns out Western Rattler weekend events for Penticton Speedway

Photo: Penticton Speedway file photo

The second annual Western Rattler 300 at the Penticton Speedway has been cancelled this weekend due to "adverse weather conditions" in the South Okanagan region.

The Penticton Speedway Team announced the cancellation on Saturday, concerned for the safety and well-being of their racers, staff, and fans.

"After careful consideration of the current weather forecast, it was determined that it would be best to cancel the event," they said in the news release.

"The Penticton Speedway would like to extend its sincerest thanks to all the racers and fans who had planned to attend the Western Rattler 300 weekend. We understand the effort and resources it takes to prepare for a racing event, and we appreciate your dedication to the sport of motorsports."

The team said they are currently looking at rescheduling the Western Rattler 300 for later in the season, and they will announce the new dates as soon as they are confirmed.

"Pre-purchased tickets for day two of the event (May 6) will be valid for the rescheduled weekend. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Penticton Speedway for the tentatively rescheduled Western Rattler 300 weekend later this season."

For any questions or concerns, contact the Penticton Speedway at [email protected]