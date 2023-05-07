Summerland museum shares a look back at local celebrations for 1937 coronation of King George VI

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

With the coronation of King Charles III taking place on Saturday, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society chose to share a look back at how the coronation of King George VI was celebrated locally.

The pair were crowned on May 12, 1937, and 86 years ago, Summerland honoured the new monarch with a day of events.

The museum said a parade of over 100 floats and cars processed through the town to MacDonald High School where a religious service was held, led by Archdeacon Solly.

"In the afternoon, performances of music and dancing took place, and the evening's dance at Ellison Hall, followed by a firework display, concluded the day," they said in their post.

"The photos clearly show a strong allegiance to the monarchy and to the British Empire...It is fascinating then how attitudes have changed so much in the course of 86 years."

In one of Castanet's latest polls, readers were asked: "Do you plan to watch the coronation of King Charles III?"

In the responses, 1607 people said yes, while 6859 said no, and 461 people voted that they were unsure.

In the Summerland's museum archive photos, a group of women can be seen dancing and waving flags in the air. The museum said they are on a stage decorated with bunting and Union Jack flags.

In another photo, a truck is decorated with flowers and buntings. Four young girls, dressed as flower fairies, stand on the flatbed.

Throughout the town, a large crowd of people can be seen gathered together on a playing field. A group of children are also seen wearing sashes and holding homemade shields depicting the emblems of the British colonies.

Crowds of people showed up to line the street watching a parade that day.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.

