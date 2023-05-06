RDOS has plenty of sandbags stations and back ups ready for residents in need

Photo: Don Urquhart Water flows fast and high near MacDonald Bridge at Road 9 in Oliver looking north on Saturday

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is asking residents to call in if more sand and sandbags are needed for their flooding prep.

Sandbag centres have been set up across the community earlier this week after high stream flow advisories and flood watches across the Okanagan Valley and Similkameen region were issued.

An evacuation alert was issued for dozens of properties in the Okanagan Falls area late Friday afternoon, following heat and heavy rain over recent days.

To view current sandbag locations, head to the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre website here.

The RDOS thanked all the residents and volunteers for helping fill and place sandbags in their communities.

Anyone who requires additional sand and sandbags to protect their property can call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at 250-490-4225.

The RDOS also asked residents to please call in when there is about 30 per cent of sand and/or sandbags remaining at their local sandbag centre.

