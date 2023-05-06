Penticton FireSmart hosts education event in Rotary Park to help residents prepare

Casey Richardson

On Wildfire Preparedness Day, The City of Penticton hosted the FireSmart Ember Stomp to help build residents' knowledge of all the tools available to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

Groups that are part of FireSmart, support FireSmart or have had an experience with FireSmart filled Rotary Park on Saturday.

“I really want people to see just all the agencies that are involved or potentially affected by wildfire and FireSmart, but to have a good time while they're doing it. So they're excited to be here but taking away a lot and learning a lot about wildfires and FireSmart,” Miyoko McKeown, FireSmart Coordinator with the City of Penticton said.

The event also encourages residents to prepare now, instead of during the season.

“We don't want to be trying to be FireSmart when that fire is knocking at your back door. So taking those actions now is definitely what we like to see,” McKeown added.

“Grab and Go bags, emergency kits, have that emergency plan all created. Do that fuel mitigation work that you need to do.”

A common source of fuel mitigation on agricultural lands is utilizing goats. Goats from the GottaGoat were at the event to have people learn about the experience of evacuating during the 2023 Keremeos Creek fire.

McKeown said firefighters will be keeping a close eye on the weather throughout June to determine what this summer’s wildfire season could look like.

“As we know, we haven't been getting much rain. So depending on what we see through June we'll definitely depict what the season is. But we're ready nonetheless.”

The event runs until 3 p.m. at Rotary Park.