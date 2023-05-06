Princeton resident captures impressive lightning display over Similkameen during storm

Contributed Danni Louvros

Trails of lightning flashed through the sky when Danni Louvros was out at work late Thursday night.

The Princeton resident took videos of the thunderstorm as it raged across the skyline when he was at the Copper Mountain Mine.

"When lightning is close we shut down ...I run equipment there. So I enjoyed the show," he said over messenger.

This week has seen Environment Canada warning of the potential for heavy storm activity across the entire Southern Interior, including the Okanagan Valley.

Environment Canada lifted its thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan and Boundary on Friday afternoon.

However, a special weather statement remains in place. Heavy rain is forecasted, which may possibly contribute to the escalating flooding situation and mudslides throughout the region.

The statement remains in place through Saturday night for the Central Okanagan - including Kelowna, South Okanagan - including Penticton, Boundary, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.