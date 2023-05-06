Penticton joining Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops in welcoming ridesharing company Uride

Photo: File photo

A new ride-share service is set to launch in Penticton this summer, after seeing success in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops, among other BC cities.

Uride announced its plan to launch its services in Penticton this week, which is an app-based transportation service that specializes in small and mid-sized cities.

Ravi Dhami, Regional Operations Manager, said with the company already being present in the Okanagan, it was a clear move to add the Penticton community in as well.

"People there have mentioned that the taxi service can be a bit undesirable at times or [have] long wait times. Obviously, it's a very popular tourist location as well with the wineries and whatnot in the area. We're super excited to enter the Penticton market," he added.

When booking a ride through the app, Dhami said the customer is matched to a driver and will be able to know where the driver is, and how long away they are from you.

"We're expecting a lot of traffic to Peachland, Summerland and then down south as well, Oliver and Osoyoos, especially with the wineries and golf out that way. We'll be able to drop off anywhere within Canada."

The company is currently onboarding drivers to make sure they have enough to handle the demands for this summer and is hoping for an early June launch.

"I know that the people of Penticton have been asking for this kind of service for a long time. And it opens up opportunities for people to earn additional income as well," Dhami added.

To celebrate the launch, Uride said they will be offering limited-time sign-up bonuses for new drivers. There is a

$1500 weekly guarantee for drivers who join the all-star program, and a $750 sign-on bonus after

completing 100 trips for part-time drivers.

Uride remains as one of the few options outside taxi's to order travel in the Okanagan. Riding-sharing giant Uber had its application to operate outside the Lower Mainland and Whistler rejected in 2021. Uber then applied to the Passenger Transportation Board to take over a license on the license of ReRyde to offer ride-hailing in Kelowna and is still waiting to hear the decision.

People can apply to drive with Uride online here.

For more information on Uride, visit www.uridetech.com