'We are watching you': Events promoting awareness about violence against Indigenous women, girls and children took place in Penticton

Throughout the constant trickle of rain and chilly temperatures Friday, people gathered to promote awareness about violence against Indigenous women girls and children in Penticton.

The day began with the City of Penticton officially declaring Friday as Red Dress Day.

A walk remembering the missing and murdered indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people began at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre and ended at Gyro Park during the day.

"A commitment was made by all in attendance to honour the memory of those lost by building a stronger, more equitable and inclusive society and that begins by bringing home the missing and not letting them be forgotten," the City of Penticton said in their post.

Later in the day, crowds gathered at the Penticton Peach to take on issues of child sexual exploitation that is impacting young women and girls within the Okanagan.

Syilx grassroots grandmothers, aunties, and community members gathered to speak, sing and drum to create a space to show love and support for the safety of their women and girls.

In a news release, the organizer said "Women and girls are being sexually exploited, often in Penticton hotels and motels, and they want folks to send a strong message to these predators to 'Stop, and we are watching you, and we see you.'"

"There is an increase of our children, Indigenous and non-Indigenous being sexually exploited right here in Penticton."

One Syilx Grandmother said, "It's not just Syilx girls, it's all of them. The boldness of predators is on the rise".

"We want folks to know that we are seeing not only Indigenous children being sexually exploited but a

lot of non-Indigenous youth as well," said another Syilx nation member.

The group is urging the community to tell youth to always be with someone they trust, or stay in groups.

"Where children play, predators prey, which means Penticton's beaches, and parks."

They said that as the rally falls on Red Dress Day, there is no better day to address the issue of women and girls being sexually exploited here in the Okanagan.