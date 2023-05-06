Penticton's Peach City Radio looking for new voices to join their Local Matters program

Penticton's only community radio station is searching for people to get on the airwaves and contribute to their newest program — Local Matters.

Peach City Radio, also known as 92.9FM-CFUZ, is a not-for-profit radio station seeking new volunteers. Program Coordinator Danielle Savag said the show will be everything pertaining to local stories, news, events and interviews.

"We just want to get as broad of a range of people on the airwaves as possible," she added. "We want members of the community to represent different voices and come and be on the airwaves."

Topics can be anything from arts and culture to special interest groups and clubs to things that are going on in the news.

"Basically, if you have a story, you want to find stories, [or] you think you're good at finding stories, come to us and put them on the airwaves."

Savag said the volunteer positions will give people the opportunity to connect with the community.

'You can also go behind the scenes and get involved in other jobs at the station. There are always lots of ways to get involved. "

Savag said her decision to get involved with the station comes from a long history of loving local radio. Back growing up in Calgary, she remembers hearing community radio with unique late-night music, or details about an event or political rallies that weren't as broadly advertised.

"It sort of gave me the opportunity to hear about a much broader range of things than I otherwise wouldn't have been exposed to. So I feel like that's kind of carried forward to now, where we're lucky to be building a community radio station here."

To learn more, CFUZ invites anyone who is interested to attend an information session on May 15, from 7 p.m. to 9 pm at the Okanagan College campus (583 Duncan Avenue West, Penticton), in Room # PC113 of the Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence building.

The session will provide information about collaborative radio programming as well as other opportunities at the station, followed by a Q&A to answer any questions you may have.

Peach City Radio will be providing all of the support necessary to get volunteers up and running and on air, so no prior experience is required.

"I'm just looking forward to hearing from the community and please don't be shy if you think you want to get involved and you're not quite sure. Feel free to approach me and have a conversation and we'll see where we can go," Savag added.

The program has officially kicked off and is set up to run until January.

Interested participants can also contact Savag through [email protected] to get involved.