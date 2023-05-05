Evacuation alerts issued in Okanagan Falls as eyewitnesses tell of 'absolutely raging' waters

Photo: RDOS Areas under evacuation alert in Okanagan Falls Friday due to flooding.

An evacuation alert has been issued for dozens of properties in the Okanagan Falls area, following heat and heavy rain over recent days contributing to high streamflows.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued the alert late Friday afternoon for properties adjacent to Shuttleworth Creek, which runs through the community, from 4301 McLean Creek Road to Cedar Street.

The alert means residents should be ready to "evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary."

Terry Gierulski, a resident at the Peach Cliff Estates Mobile Home Park, told Castanet Shuttleworth Creek has become an 'absolutely raging' river, overflowing into the park and flooding one home.

"What we've got right now is the logs have piled up and diverted the Shuttleworth Creek, which is probably flowing right now like Penticton Creek. It's pretty high volume and it diverted into an alternate channel along the shoulder and then the shoulder emptied into Peach Cliff Estates," he said.

This morning, Gierulski said he noticed water started flowing into the park around 11:30 a.m. and he started to ring doorbells.

He, along with two other residents proceeded to dig trenches in the area to divert the water from their yards into the main street.

With the increasing flows piling on, Gierulski said he's worried about a repeat of the floods in 2018.

"It's moving logs that are almost a metre in diameter down but the problem is downstream is where town is," he added.

"We've seen deer go floating by!"

Sandbags are available in town at the following locations:

More sandbag locations throughout the rest of the RDOS are available online here. The RDOS is continuing to monitor freshet conditions in multiple communities.

The full list of properties under evacuation alert is as follows:

Updates, photos and videos can be sent to [email protected]